Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1401 Trenton Street - Property Id: 57550



Cozy one bedroom located just a block off from East Colfax. Approximately 2.7 miles from University of Colorado Anschutz Medical campus. Private Washer and Dryer included in the unit. Off street parking. Shared fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57550

Property Id 57550



(RLNE4999910)