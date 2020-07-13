Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 245 Bannock.
Amenities
24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
smoke-free community
The apartments at 245 Bannock feature 1 or 2 bedrooms close to the popular South Broadway strip. Walking distance to the Mayan Theater and many restaurants and shops, you will find endless sources of entertainment here!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)