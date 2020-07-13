All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

245 Bannock

245 Bannock St · (720) 306-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 245 Bannock.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
smoke-free community
The apartments at 245 Bannock feature 1 or 2 bedrooms close to the popular South Broadway strip. Walking distance to the Mayan Theater and many restaurants and shops, you will find endless sources of entertainment here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 (Studio), $600 (1 bed, 1 bath), $700 (2 bed)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
rent: $30 per pet per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Bannock have any available units?
245 Bannock has 3 units available starting at $1,223 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Bannock have?
Some of 245 Bannock's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Bannock currently offering any rent specials?
245 Bannock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Bannock pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Bannock is pet friendly.
Does 245 Bannock offer parking?
Yes, 245 Bannock offers parking.
Does 245 Bannock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Bannock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Bannock have a pool?
No, 245 Bannock does not have a pool.
Does 245 Bannock have accessible units?
No, 245 Bannock does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Bannock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Bannock has units with dishwashers.
