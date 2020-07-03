All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1400 Madison St

1400 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Madison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BD, 1BTH Duplex in City Park!!! - This City Park duplex is the perfect size home for professionals or a growing family! Enter through the heated porch into an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. An abundance of natural light fills this home making it extremely bright and sunny for a great plant environment. The fireplace really adds to the cozy feel of this home, not to mention all the character and detail you will find inside. The back patio was made for entertaining; you will find it is the perfect place for hosting guests, friends and family! Fully fenced in backyard where you will find a raised garden bed and a detached garage. This home is only a couple blocks south from Denver's City Park and Denver Zoo!!! Incredible location with easy access to downtown, RiNO, DIA and Denver Tech Center. Restaurants and public transportation are just a short walk away!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit - $500 Per Pet*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Madison St have any available units?
1400 Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Madison St have?
Some of 1400 Madison St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Madison St offers parking.
Does 1400 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Madison St have a pool?
No, 1400 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 1400 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.

