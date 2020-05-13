All apartments in Denver
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
Advenir at Cherry Creek South

1211 S Quebec Way · (720) 903-1843
Location

1211 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO 80231

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14106 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 08103 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 05107 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Cherry Creek South.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
package receiving
Advenir at Cherry Creek South is the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and luxury, all housed in the energetic Denver area. Residents of Cherry Creek South enjoy the finest in-home and community amenities, all meticulously designed to exude a sleek, contemporary feel throughout the community. With easy access to I-25 and Highway 83, the entire greater Denver metropolitan area opens up to you. Get some exercise at our 14 hour fitness center or take some time after a long day to sit back, relax, and enjoy the simple delicacies of apartment living designed specifically for your luxury experience, including our year round hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $175
Additional: One time utility set up fee: $20
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $325 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Storage Details: 4x3: $5/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at Cherry Creek South have any available units?
Advenir at Cherry Creek South has 6 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir at Cherry Creek South have?
Some of Advenir at Cherry Creek South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Cherry Creek South currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Cherry Creek South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at Cherry Creek South pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Cherry Creek South is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Cherry Creek South offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Cherry Creek South offers parking.
Does Advenir at Cherry Creek South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Advenir at Cherry Creek South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Cherry Creek South have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Cherry Creek South has a pool.
Does Advenir at Cherry Creek South have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Cherry Creek South does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Cherry Creek South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Cherry Creek South has units with dishwashers.
