Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:32 PM

The Bentley

1508 East 8th Avenue · (617) 936-8847
Location

1508 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bentley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
The Bentley is a beautiful example of classic architecture in an historic neighborhood. From the exterior ornamental brickwork, to the interior arched doorways, crown moulding, and French windows, The Bentley exudes stateliness, and is just steps away from Cheesman Park in a gorgeous residential neighborhood. The spacious 1-bedroom apartment homes feature a formal dining room and large kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Wireless internet access and reserved parking are available.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500-600
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage, $90/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bentley have any available units?
The Bentley has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bentley have?
Some of The Bentley's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bentley currently offering any rent specials?
The Bentley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bentley pet-friendly?
No, The Bentley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does The Bentley offer parking?
Yes, The Bentley offers parking.
Does The Bentley have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bentley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bentley have a pool?
No, The Bentley does not have a pool.
Does The Bentley have accessible units?
No, The Bentley does not have accessible units.
Does The Bentley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bentley has units with dishwashers.
