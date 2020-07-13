Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking on-site laundry internet access

The Bentley is a beautiful example of classic architecture in an historic neighborhood. From the exterior ornamental brickwork, to the interior arched doorways, crown moulding, and French windows, The Bentley exudes stateliness, and is just steps away from Cheesman Park in a gorgeous residential neighborhood. The spacious 1-bedroom apartment homes feature a formal dining room and large kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Wireless internet access and reserved parking are available.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC