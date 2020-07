Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard dog park fire pit game room guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community volleyball court

We are located near the beautiful trails of the High-line Canal, close to great shopping like the Cherry Creek Mall or Aurora Town Center and just blocks from multiple bus lines and minutes to I-25, I-225, and I-70. * We feature unique amenities bordered by a lush greenbelt and large park. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with any of our outdoor sports amenities including two outdoor pools, Frisbee golf course, Club Room with billiards table or Fitness Center with indoor sauna. * Colorado's natural beauty and Denver's premier location come together in this warm and welcoming community.