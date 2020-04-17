Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool online portal

1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 Available 07/10/20 Desirable 2BD, 1BA Cap Hill Apartment with Spacious Balcony and Off Street Parking. - Built in the style of Classic Denver architecture, this 3rd floor 2 bedroom apartment has all the luxuries you need. This home features two large bedrooms, exposed brink in the living room and brand new carpet. Conveniently located in Capitol Hill, easily commute to Downtown, restaurant row on 17th street, Cheeseman Park and City Park within minutes. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*There is a monthly $100 HOA fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and parking.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



