Denver, CO
1270 N. Marion St Unit 312
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

1270 N. Marion St Unit 312

1270 Marion Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1270 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
online portal
1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 Available 07/10/20 Desirable 2BD, 1BA Cap Hill Apartment with Spacious Balcony and Off Street Parking. - Built in the style of Classic Denver architecture, this 3rd floor 2 bedroom apartment has all the luxuries you need. This home features two large bedrooms, exposed brink in the living room and brand new carpet. Conveniently located in Capitol Hill, easily commute to Downtown, restaurant row on 17th street, Cheeseman Park and City Park within minutes. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*There is a monthly $100 HOA fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5127042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 have any available units?
1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 have?
Some of 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 currently offering any rent specials?
1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 is pet friendly.
Does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 offer parking?
Yes, 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 does offer parking.
Does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 have a pool?
Yes, 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 has a pool.
Does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 have accessible units?
No, 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 N. Marion St Unit 312 has units with dishwashers.
