1155 North Downing Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

1155 North Downing Street

1155 N Downing St · No Longer Available
Location

1155 N Downing St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Home. Up to 2 dogs okay, but sorry no cats. Detached 1 Car Garage and Gate with Bonus Parking Space! Easy Access to Downtown Denver and Walk to Cheesman Park, Shopping, and Dining.

Welcome home to an amazing one-story bungalow in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood that puts you close to Cheesman Park, Botanic Gardens, Odgen Theatre, downtown Denver and so much more! High ceilings throughout, wood flooring in the entry, living room, family room/study, and dining room! Easy to clean vinyl plank in the kitchen, which includes all appliances plus the clothes washer and dryer! A few walls have the original brick, left as an accent for this vintage home! Master bedroom has 2 closets and a window AC unit! New carpet coming soon in the guest bedroom, and there's also a mobile AC unit for this room too! Fenced-in backyard with covered porch is great to hang out and chill with the dogs! Don't miss out on this charming Capitol hill bungalow, and welcome home!

* No smoking or marijuana.
* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 70 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ https://app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

