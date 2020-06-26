1155 North Downing Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Charming 2BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Home. Up to 2 dogs okay, but sorry no cats. Detached 1 Car Garage and Gate with Bonus Parking Space! Easy Access to Downtown Denver and Walk to Cheesman Park, Shopping, and Dining.



Welcome home to an amazing one-story bungalow in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood that puts you close to Cheesman Park, Botanic Gardens, Odgen Theatre, downtown Denver and so much more! High ceilings throughout, wood flooring in the entry, living room, family room/study, and dining room! Easy to clean vinyl plank in the kitchen, which includes all appliances plus the clothes washer and dryer! A few walls have the original brick, left as an accent for this vintage home! Master bedroom has 2 closets and a window AC unit! New carpet coming soon in the guest bedroom, and there's also a mobile AC unit for this room too! Fenced-in backyard with covered porch is great to hang out and chill with the dogs! Don't miss out on this charming Capitol hill bungalow, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana.

* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 70 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ https://app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.