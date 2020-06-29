1133 Corona St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location in the heart of Capitol Hill, Denver. Charming and cozy well lit 1 bedroom 1 bathroom (with option to turn upstairs living space in to a second bedroom). This home offers a unique city living experience as it is its own private space.



Young vibrant community, within walking distance to downtown Denver, Cheeseman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, TONS of restaurants and bars as well as grocery and liquor stores.



Brand new hardwood floors and carpeting throughout. Lots of storage. Open layout great for entertaining. Private rose garden courtyard. Large shared patio/veranda/yard area. Shared coin operated laundry on-site. Uncovered parking available for an additional $150/month.



Standard credit check and one month security deposit required.

Available October 1, 2019.