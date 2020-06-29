All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

1133 Corona St

1133 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location in the heart of Capitol Hill, Denver. Charming and cozy well lit 1 bedroom 1 bathroom (with option to turn upstairs living space in to a second bedroom). This home offers a unique city living experience as it is its own private space.

Young vibrant community, within walking distance to downtown Denver, Cheeseman Park, Denver Botanical Gardens, TONS of restaurants and bars as well as grocery and liquor stores.

Brand new hardwood floors and carpeting throughout. Lots of storage. Open layout great for entertaining. Private rose garden courtyard. Large shared patio/veranda/yard area. Shared coin operated laundry on-site. Uncovered parking available for an additional $150/month.

Standard credit check and one month security deposit required.
Available October 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Corona St have any available units?
1133 Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Corona St have?
Some of 1133 Corona St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Corona St offers parking.
Does 1133 Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Corona St have a pool?
No, 1133 Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Corona St have accessible units?
No, 1133 Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Corona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Corona St has units with dishwashers.
