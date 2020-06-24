All apartments in Denver
1010 Leyden St.

1010 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Denver. New paint, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, detached 2 car garage, large driveway. Marble counter tops in the kitchen, barn door to pantry. Washer and Dryer included. One family/living room upstairs and one downstairs. Downstairs living room and bathroom can be locked off to create a master suite. Oversized detached garage and shed for additional storage. Washer and dryer included.

Move in Ready October 31st!

$200.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH MOVE IN BY NOVEMBER 15th AND MIN. OF 12 MONTH LEASE SIGNED

Rent is $2,500/month
Security Deposit is an additional $2,500.00

No Pets Please

To fill out an online rental application please visit our website at https://ashdonpm.com or to schedule a showing or for other questions please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Leyden St. have any available units?
1010 Leyden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Leyden St. have?
Some of 1010 Leyden St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Leyden St. currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Leyden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Leyden St. pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Leyden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1010 Leyden St. offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Leyden St. offers parking.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Leyden St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have a pool?
No, 1010 Leyden St. does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have accessible units?
No, 1010 Leyden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Leyden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Leyden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
