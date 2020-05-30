1000 E 18th Ave 109

Amenities

Spacious & Authentic Uptown Loft - Property Id: 10500



Wonderful, contemporary loft in one of Uptown's most desirable buildings. The Avenue Lofts Building is centrally located in Uptown to take advantage of all of the great restaurants, bars, and coffee shops E 17th Ave has to offer. The oversized one bedroom loft features:

- Large, open living space with high ceilings

- Open kitchen with steel island and gas range

- Spacious bathroom with dual sinks and oversized tub / shower

- Large windows with tons of natural light

- Exposed brick & ironwork

- Hard-wood floors

- Build-in drawers & cabinets in bedroom

- Curtains to close-off the loft

- Walk-in/walk-out patio

- Ceiling fan

- Central AC & heating

- Nice in-unit washer & dryer

- First floor unit with elevator to garage

- Secure building and gated unit

- 1 reserved space in heated garage

- Gated storage unit in garage



The west-facing windows and patio provide ample sunlight and an enjoyable place to relax in the evenings.

Property Id 10500



No Pets Allowed



