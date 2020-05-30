All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

1000 E 18th Ave 109

1000 East 18th Avenue · (520) 603-2237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 East 18th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious & Authentic Uptown Loft - Property Id: 10500

Wonderful, contemporary loft in one of Uptown's most desirable buildings. The Avenue Lofts Building is centrally located in Uptown to take advantage of all of the great restaurants, bars, and coffee shops E 17th Ave has to offer. The oversized one bedroom loft features:
- Large, open living space with high ceilings
- Open kitchen with steel island and gas range
- Spacious bathroom with dual sinks and oversized tub / shower
- Large windows with tons of natural light
- Exposed brick & ironwork
- Hard-wood floors
- Build-in drawers & cabinets in bedroom
- Curtains to close-off the loft
- Walk-in/walk-out patio
- Ceiling fan
- Central AC & heating
- Nice in-unit washer & dryer
- First floor unit with elevator to garage
- Secure building and gated unit
- 1 reserved space in heated garage
- Gated storage unit in garage

The west-facing windows and patio provide ample sunlight and an enjoyable place to relax in the evenings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10500
Property Id 10500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 have any available units?
1000 E 18th Ave 109 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 have?
Some of 1000 E 18th Ave 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E 18th Ave 109 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E 18th Ave 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E 18th Ave 109 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E 18th Ave 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E 18th Ave 109 does offer parking.
Does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 E 18th Ave 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 have a pool?
No, 1000 E 18th Ave 109 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 have accessible units?
No, 1000 E 18th Ave 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E 18th Ave 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 E 18th Ave 109 has units with dishwashers.
