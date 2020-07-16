All apartments in Colorado Springs
712 South Sheridan Avenue

712 South Sheridan Avenue · (719) 362-7205
Location

712 South Sheridan Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Memorial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Centrally located, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large 2 car detached garage, as well as additional off street parking and alley access.
Newly refinished hard wood floors in living, dining and bedroom area. New window coverings. Fenced front yard. Cozy front porch.
Home will be available approximately Aug 5. No smoking. Small pets negotiable with additional deposit.
2 bed, 1 bath, detached 2 car garage. Fenced front yard. Newly refinished hardwood floors in the living room, bedrooms and dining area. Close to downtown Colorado Springs. $1300 per month, $1300 deposit. Small pets negotiable with additional deposit ($500 per). No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 South Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
712 South Sheridan Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 South Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 712 South Sheridan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 South Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 South Sheridan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 South Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 South Sheridan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 712 South Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 712 South Sheridan Avenue offers parking.
Does 712 South Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 South Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 South Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 South Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 South Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 South Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 South Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 South Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
