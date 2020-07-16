712 South Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Centrally located, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large 2 car detached garage, as well as additional off street parking and alley access.

Newly refinished hard wood floors in living, dining and bedroom area. New window coverings. Fenced front yard. Cozy front porch.

Home will be available approximately Aug 5. No smoking. Small pets negotiable with additional deposit.

