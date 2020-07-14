All apartments in Colorado Springs
Cheyenne Crossing

640 Wycliffe Dr · (309) 518-9153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor Bluffs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 734B · Avail. now

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 786A · Avail. Sep 7

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 764A · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 646B · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 650B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 754B · Avail. Sep 7

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cheyenne Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Surrounded by majestic mountain views, Cheyenne Crossing Apartments offers you the serenity, luxury and the convenience you are looking for in your apartment home! Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans offer the serene living space you desire. Enhance your surroundings with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, updated kitchens, and much more. Our community also features FREE Wi-Fi throughout the entire property, including each apartment home!\n\nCheyenne Crossing Apartment is perfectly situated within the highly prestigious Broadmoor Area in southwestern Colorado Springs. Nestled against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountain, our community is within minutes of Fort Carson and just around the corner of all your shopping and dining needs. Unwind in our year-round heated pool and sauna or keep active in our upgraded fitness center.\n\nPlease note: rent prices are subject to change based on availability and qualification of applicant, additional fees may apply, OAC. Supplies are limited. Pricing only available on specifically advertising unit and subject to the applicants qualification and OAC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $200 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $300 pet fee ; Recurring fees $25
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight limit on dogs, however breed restrictions do apply. No exotic animals.
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Carport: $35-$45/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cheyenne Crossing have any available units?
Cheyenne Crossing has 20 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Cheyenne Crossing have?
Some of Cheyenne Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cheyenne Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Cheyenne Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cheyenne Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Cheyenne Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Cheyenne Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Cheyenne Crossing offers parking.
Does Cheyenne Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cheyenne Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cheyenne Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Cheyenne Crossing has a pool.
Does Cheyenne Crossing have accessible units?
No, Cheyenne Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Cheyenne Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cheyenne Crossing has units with dishwashers.
