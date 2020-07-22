All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:50 PM

Bristol Square Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1506 Yuma St · (719) 257-7077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Colorado Springs
Divine Redeemer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1506 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Divine Redeemer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18305 · Avail. Sep 11

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bristol Square Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Are you looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s comfortable, beautiful and near everything you need on a daily basis? Welcome to Bristol Square Apartment Homes! Our community offers cozy apartments with great amenities. Commuting to work and school is a cinch, and you’ll find plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment nearby as well.

Whether you’re looking for your very first studio or a more spacious one or two-bedroom apartment for a couple or growing family, Bristol Square can deliver. Enjoy preparing your daily meals in our modern kitchens, which feature a full suite of appliances including a handy garbage disposal as well as plenty of counter or cabinet space. You’ll appreciate our warm baseboard heating during Colorado winters as well as cool air conditioning when the summer months arrive. Enjoy breathtaking views of Pikes Peak from your living room window any time of year.

Step out from your home to find convenient onsite laundry facilities and onsite management and maintenance services. Come home after a long day at work and take a refreshing swim or just relax by the pool. Turn your neighbors into friends when you enjoy a meal in our community BBQ grilling area. Our pet-friendly apartment community loves your furry family members and welcomes them hardily at Bristol Square.

Situated right between I-25 and US 21, our community is an easy drive into work and school. During the weekends, immerse yourself in nature at the nearby Palmer Park or Prospect Lake, both of which offer miles of trails for hiking & biking. Grab a cup of joe at Dutch Bros. Coffee on your way to work. Pick up your daily necessities at Safeway. You’ll enjoy top educational opportunities at nearby schools such as Twain Elementary School.

If you’re looking for a bright, spacious apartment on the east side of Colorado Springs in a pleasantly leafy neighborhood, stop by and see Bristol Square Apartment Homes. You’ll be away from the hustle and bustle yet still convenient to downtown. Call today for a private tour of our community. We’re waiting to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $300 Deposit with approved application
Move-in Fees: $50 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet, $100 for second pet
fee: $200 for first pet, $100 for second pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 80 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bristol Square Apartments have any available units?
Bristol Square Apartments has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Bristol Square Apartments have?
Some of Bristol Square Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bristol Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bristol Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bristol Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bristol Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bristol Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bristol Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Bristol Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bristol Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bristol Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bristol Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Bristol Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bristol Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bristol Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Bristol Square Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

