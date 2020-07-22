Bristol Square Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

Are you looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s comfortable, beautiful and near everything you need on a daily basis? Welcome to Bristol Square Apartment Homes! Our community offers cozy apartments with great amenities. Commuting to work and school is a cinch, and you’ll find plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment nearby as well.



Whether you’re looking for your very first studio or a more spacious one or two-bedroom apartment for a couple or growing family, Bristol Square can deliver. Enjoy preparing your daily meals in our modern kitchens, which feature a full suite of appliances including a handy garbage disposal as well as plenty of counter or cabinet space. You’ll appreciate our warm baseboard heating during Colorado winters as well as cool air conditioning when the summer months arrive. Enjoy breathtaking views of Pikes Peak from your living room window any time of year.



Step out from your home to find convenient onsite laundry facilities and onsite management and maintenance services. Come home after a long day at work and take a refreshing swim or just relax by the pool. Turn your neighbors into friends when you enjoy a meal in our community BBQ grilling area. Our pet-friendly apartment community loves your furry family members and welcomes them hardily at Bristol Square.



Situated right between I-25 and US 21, our community is an easy drive into work and school. During the weekends, immerse yourself in nature at the nearby Palmer Park or Prospect Lake, both of which offer miles of trails for hiking & biking. Grab a cup of joe at Dutch Bros. Coffee on your way to work. Pick up your daily necessities at Safeway. You’ll enjoy top educational opportunities at nearby schools such as Twain Elementary School.



If you’re looking for a bright, spacious apartment on the east side of Colorado Springs in a pleasantly leafy neighborhood, stop by and see Bristol Square Apartment Homes. You’ll be away from the hustle and bustle yet still convenient to downtown. Call today for a private tour of our community. We’re waiting to welcome you home.