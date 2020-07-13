All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

Vista View Apartments

2811 Upper Vickers View · (719) 299-3914
Location

2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J102 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit G204 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit G301 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista View Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
e-payments
Nestled amidst the majestic Rocky Mountains and a vibrant modern city, you’ll discover Vista View Apartment Homes in beautiful Colorado Springs. When you make Vista View your home, you’ll have access to amazing amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, fun entertainment venues, and exhilarating outdoor adventures, all at your fingertips.

At Vista View, we offer modern two-bedroom apartments that feature beautiful, open floor plans. While preparing meals in your gourmet-style kitchen, you’ll be inspired with elegant granite countertops, smart energy-efficient appliances, custom cabinetry, and an adjacent dining area. The spacious living area with a crackling wood-burning fireplace creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll appreciate all the special touches like closets with built-in shelving, modern flooring and fixtures, an in-home washer/dryer connection, and having your own private balcony or patio where you can enjoy the fresh air and dine al fresco. Als

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista View Apartments have any available units?
Vista View Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista View Apartments have?
Some of Vista View Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vista View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vista View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vista View Apartments offers parking.
Does Vista View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista View Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista View Apartments have a pool?
No, Vista View Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Vista View Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Vista View Apartments has accessible units.
Does Vista View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
