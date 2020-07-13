Vista View Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport e-payments

Nestled amidst the majestic Rocky Mountains and a vibrant modern city, you’ll discover Vista View Apartment Homes in beautiful Colorado Springs. When you make Vista View your home, you’ll have access to amazing amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, fun entertainment venues, and exhilarating outdoor adventures, all at your fingertips.



At Vista View, we offer modern two-bedroom apartments that feature beautiful, open floor plans. While preparing meals in your gourmet-style kitchen, you’ll be inspired with elegant granite countertops, smart energy-efficient appliances, custom cabinetry, and an adjacent dining area. The spacious living area with a crackling wood-burning fireplace creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll appreciate all the special touches like closets with built-in shelving, modern flooring and fixtures, an in-home washer/dryer connection, and having your own private balcony or patio where you can enjoy the fresh air and dine al fresco. Als