All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Volta at Voyager.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Volta at Voyager
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Volta at Voyager

Open Now until 5:30pm
11275 Nahcolite Point · (719) 286-5047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Interquest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Interquest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-307 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 3-302 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 9-207 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-108 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 3-201 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 7-303 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-108 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volta at Voyager.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs. Seated on the hilltop with fantastic mountain views, our brand new, luxury community offers the perfect escape for hard-working and hard-playing individuals. Enjoy resort-style service and luxury amenities that allow you to focus on the lifestyle you want. With all the desirable activities onsite, including fitness center, yoga studio, pool, hot tub and dog park, you never have to leave home. Want to enjoy the crisp Colorado air while hiking, biking, skiing or fishing? Store all your outdoor equipment in one of our over-sized garages and easily access a new activity each day. Connect with neighbors, friends and family at our mountain resort-themed clubhouse with billiards table and connected spaces. Contact us today to reserve your brand new ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 for all floor plans
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Volta at Voyager have any available units?
Volta at Voyager has 16 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Volta at Voyager have?
Some of Volta at Voyager's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Volta at Voyager currently offering any rent specials?
Volta at Voyager is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Volta at Voyager pet-friendly?
Yes, Volta at Voyager is pet friendly.
Does Volta at Voyager offer parking?
Yes, Volta at Voyager offers parking.
Does Volta at Voyager have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Volta at Voyager offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Volta at Voyager have a pool?
Yes, Volta at Voyager has a pool.
Does Volta at Voyager have accessible units?
Yes, Volta at Voyager has accessible units.
Does Volta at Voyager have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Volta at Voyager has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Volta at Voyager?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity