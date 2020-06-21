All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2703 W Pikes Peak Ave

2703 West Pikes Peak Avenue · (719) 632-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2703 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Superb two story town home on the West side of town! This unit features a loft, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and a stellar deck with great views! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,524 sq. ft. of living space. District 11 schools. One dog under 50 lbs. or two cats may be allowed with additional deposit but no more than 2 pets total. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 7/28/20

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave have any available units?
2703 W Pikes Peak Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave have?
Some of 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2703 W Pikes Peak Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave does offer parking.
Does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave have a pool?
No, 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave have accessible units?
No, 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 W Pikes Peak Ave has units with dishwashers.
