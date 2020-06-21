2703 W Pikes Peak Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Superb two story town home on the West side of town! This unit features a loft, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and a stellar deck with great views! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,524 sq. ft. of living space. District 11 schools. One dog under 50 lbs. or two cats may be allowed with additional deposit but no more than 2 pets total. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 7/28/20



This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.