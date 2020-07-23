Amenities
Available 09/06/20 Beautiful Home near Quail Lake - Property Id: 322866
Immaculate home w/unsurpassed views backing to open space! Enjoy main level living w/4 bdrms+study,4 baths, & oversized 2 car garage. GE Profile stainless steel appliances built-in espresso machine. Open kitchen w/huge island, granite countertops custom tile backsplash, & upgraded cherry cabinets. 5-pc master bath, large deck, vinyl windows, , pre-wired surround sound. Finished walk-out basement w/living area,
Three car garage with tons of storage and work area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1125-bayfield-way-colorado-springs-co/322866
Property Id 322866
(RLNE5969815)