Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1125 Bayfield Way

1125 Bayfield Dr · (719) 466-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Bayfield Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Cheyenne Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2495 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 09/06/20 Beautiful Home near Quail Lake - Property Id: 322866

Immaculate home w/unsurpassed views backing to open space! Enjoy main level living w/4 bdrms+study,4 baths, & oversized 2 car garage. GE Profile stainless steel appliances built-in espresso machine. Open kitchen w/huge island, granite countertops custom tile backsplash, & upgraded cherry cabinets. 5-pc master bath, large deck, vinyl windows, , pre-wired surround sound. Finished walk-out basement w/living area,
Three car garage with tons of storage and work area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1125-bayfield-way-colorado-springs-co/322866
Property Id 322866

(RLNE5969815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Bayfield Way have any available units?
1125 Bayfield Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Bayfield Way have?
Some of 1125 Bayfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Bayfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Bayfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Bayfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Bayfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Bayfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Bayfield Way offers parking.
Does 1125 Bayfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Bayfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Bayfield Way have a pool?
No, 1125 Bayfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Bayfield Way have accessible units?
No, 1125 Bayfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Bayfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Bayfield Way has units with dishwashers.
