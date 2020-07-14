All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Commons at Briargate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Commons at Briargate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Commons at Briargate

2845 Freewood Pt · (719) 249-5581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Anderosa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Anderosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,918

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Unit 0406 · Avail. now

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Commons at Briargate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today! Located in beautiful Colorado Springs, Commons at Briargate offers luxury urban living while offering amazing views of the mountains. At Commons at Briargate you have access to all of the luxury features you need. Train in the 24-hour fitness center or go for a hike in Pike National Forest. Relax in the swimming pool and spa with incredible views of the mountains or entertain in the clubhouse with a full kitchen or picnic in John Venezia Community Park. With easy access to I-25 and Highway 21, find great shopping only minutes away at The Promenade and Chapel Hills Mall. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens, energy efficient appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios and balconies for a comfortable and stylish living. From a prime location in picturesque Colorado Springs to the best of amenities, ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $400.00 non-refundable pet fee for the first pet and an additional $200 non-refundable pet fee for the second. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for the complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot. All one and two bedroom homes come with a one-car attached garage while three bedroom homes come with a two-car attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Commons at Briargate have any available units?
Commons at Briargate has 5 units available starting at $1,498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Commons at Briargate have?
Some of Commons at Briargate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Commons at Briargate currently offering any rent specials?
Commons at Briargate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Commons at Briargate pet-friendly?
Yes, Commons at Briargate is pet friendly.
Does Commons at Briargate offer parking?
Yes, Commons at Briargate offers parking.
Does Commons at Briargate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Commons at Briargate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Commons at Briargate have a pool?
Yes, Commons at Briargate has a pool.
Does Commons at Briargate have accessible units?
No, Commons at Briargate does not have accessible units.
Does Commons at Briargate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Commons at Briargate has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Commons at Briargate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity