Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet

Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today! Located in beautiful Colorado Springs, Commons at Briargate offers luxury urban living while offering amazing views of the mountains. At Commons at Briargate you have access to all of the luxury features you need. Train in the 24-hour fitness center or go for a hike in Pike National Forest. Relax in the swimming pool and spa with incredible views of the mountains or entertain in the clubhouse with a full kitchen or picnic in John Venezia Community Park. With easy access to I-25 and Highway 21, find great shopping only minutes away at The Promenade and Chapel Hills Mall. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens, energy efficient appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios and balconies for a comfortable and stylish living. From a prime location in picturesque Colorado Springs to the best of amenities, ...