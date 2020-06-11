All apartments in Centennial
4332 South Fundy Street
4332 South Fundy Street

4332 South Fundy Street · No Longer Available
Location

4332 South Fundy Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful three bedroom home in desirable neighborhood. The main level features a cozy family room, formal dining, a powder bath, a spacious kitchen, and tons of natural lighting. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms and a big spacious loft perfect for an office, library or additional living space! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 South Fundy Street have any available units?
4332 South Fundy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 4332 South Fundy Street currently offering any rent specials?
4332 South Fundy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 South Fundy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 South Fundy Street is pet friendly.
Does 4332 South Fundy Street offer parking?
No, 4332 South Fundy Street does not offer parking.
Does 4332 South Fundy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 South Fundy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 South Fundy Street have a pool?
No, 4332 South Fundy Street does not have a pool.
Does 4332 South Fundy Street have accessible units?
No, 4332 South Fundy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 South Fundy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 South Fundy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 South Fundy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 South Fundy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
