4332 South Fundy Street

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful three bedroom home in desirable neighborhood. The main level features a cozy family room, formal dining, a powder bath, a spacious kitchen, and tons of natural lighting. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms and a big spacious loft perfect for an office, library or additional living space! Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.