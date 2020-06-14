Apartment List
/
CO
/
centennial
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

276 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO with garage

Centennial apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
$
Inverness
21 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southglenn
14 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
28 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,417
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4599 E. Weaver Place
4599 East Weaver Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
4599 E. Weaver Place Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bed /3 bath House in Centennial - Welcome home to the well maintained Home in Centennial Close to transportation, DTC and the highway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8175 S Willow Street
8175 South Willow Street, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3427 sqft
Wonderful Willow Creek 2 story - No better home than this in Willow Creek! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 Bath 2 car garage, finished basement with extra bedroom and bath. Park like yard, 3500 square foot 2 story.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Homestead in The Willows
1 Unit Available
7181 S Olive Way
7181 South Olive Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1994 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom Centennial Home with Great Location - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6517 S Dexter Street
6517 South Dexter Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2279 sqft
Ridgeview Hills North Beauty - Lovely ranch in mature neighborhood with a beautifully added on sun room and remolded kitchen. Center island in kitchen, all appliances, wood type floors, skylights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7921 S Xenia Ct
7921 South Xenia Court, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2103 sqft
Welcome to Willow Creek, a gorgeous neighborhood with miles of trails, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and tennis courts all included in rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Cherry Knolls
1 Unit Available
3714 E Easter Cir North
3714 East Easter Circle North, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2550 sqft
Beautiful Cherry Knolls home - features vintage and modern finishes, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, a large fenced yard and a wood burning fireplace! Lush front and back yard. Very bright and open floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20578 East Lake Place
20578 East Lake Place, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID7996

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7507 South Steele Street
7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Great Value on this 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom - Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7951 S. Quince Way
7951 South Quince Way, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2345 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything! Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms
City Guide for Centennial, CO

Formed as recently as 2001, Centennial is a young city that is rapidly growing and becoming one of the most coveted areas outside of Denver. Named by residents for Colorado’s state nickname (also the year Colorado was admitted into the Union - 1876), Centennial is a city comprised of over 100,000 happy residents and picturesque landscapes.

Centennial was created with the idea of giving residents the best of both worlds. Part city, part rural area, Centennial is based around friendly, community focused neighborhoods. It's also young enough to evolve. Centennial may not be steeped in history or filled with legends, but that's where you come in! Head out west, tap the Rockies and make history with the Colorado’s newest little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centennial? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Centennial, CO

Centennial apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentennial 3 BedroomsCentennial Accessible ApartmentsCentennial Apartments with Balcony
Centennial Apartments with GarageCentennial Apartments with GymCentennial Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentennial Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCentennial Apartments with ParkingCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Apartments with Washer-DryerCentennial Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentennial Furnished ApartmentsCentennial Pet Friendly PlacesCentennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs