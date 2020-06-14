202 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO with hardwood floors
Formed as recently as 2001, Centennial is a young city that is rapidly growing and becoming one of the most coveted areas outside of Denver. Named by residents for Colorado’s state nickname (also the year Colorado was admitted into the Union - 1876), Centennial is a city comprised of over 100,000 happy residents and picturesque landscapes.
Centennial was created with the idea of giving residents the best of both worlds. Part city, part rural area, Centennial is based around friendly, community focused neighborhoods. It's also young enough to evolve. Centennial may not be steeped in history or filled with legends, but that's where you come in! Head out west, tap the Rockies and make history with the Colorado’s newest little city.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centennial renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.