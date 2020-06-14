Apartment List
202 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centennial renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,258
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Inverness
21 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Southglenn
14 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
28 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,417
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4599 E. Weaver Place
4599 East Weaver Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
4599 E. Weaver Place Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bed /3 bath House in Centennial - Welcome home to the well maintained Home in Centennial Close to transportation, DTC and the highway.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Homestead in The Willows
1 Unit Available
7181 S Olive Way
7181 South Olive Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1994 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom Centennial Home with Great Location - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
249 E. Highline Cir #305
249 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Condo on Highline Canal - Property Id: 292261 Corner, top floor condo with lots of light located on the highline canal! New windows, flooring, paint and bathroom vanities - must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6522 S Steele street
6522 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1890 sqft
Great Home in Southglenn - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a ton to offer. Located just North East of the Southglenn Mall and South East of Trader Joe's off University Blvd.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1175 E. Dry Creek Place
1175 East Dry Creek Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2572 sqft
Welcome home! This well-cared for 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home has a comfortable layout to fit every renter's need. It is conveniently located close to your favorite shops at Southglenn.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2380 E Fremont Ave
2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1039 sqft
Incredibly well-located, nicely updated, 2-bedroom condo in Southglenn. Across the street from The Streets at Southglenn which features a movie theater, multiple dine in and fast casual restaurant selections, Whole Foods, banking, and great shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2355 E Geddes Ave
2355 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area.
City Guide for Centennial, CO

Formed as recently as 2001, Centennial is a young city that is rapidly growing and becoming one of the most coveted areas outside of Denver. Named by residents for Colorado’s state nickname (also the year Colorado was admitted into the Union - 1876), Centennial is a city comprised of over 100,000 happy residents and picturesque landscapes.

Centennial was created with the idea of giving residents the best of both worlds. Part city, part rural area, Centennial is based around friendly, community focused neighborhoods. It's also young enough to evolve. Centennial may not be steeped in history or filled with legends, but that's where you come in! Head out west, tap the Rockies and make history with the Colorado’s newest little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centennial? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Centennial, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centennial renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

