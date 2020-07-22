/
homestead in the willows
145 Apartments for rent in Homestead in The Willows, Centennial, CO
16 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
1 Unit Available
6941 East Briarwood Drive
6941 East Briarwood Drive, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2068 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome has a total of 2,068 square feet of living space.
1 Unit Available
6937 S Poplar Way
6937 South Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2461 sqft
Perfect Home near DTC: Prime location, bright four bedroom, four bathroom home with attached two car garage and great backyard. Close to Denver Tech Center, dining, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Homestead in The Willows
15 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
12 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
19 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
28 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,373
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
4451 E Peakview Ave C
4451 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313 Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
8190 S Monaco Cir
8190 South Monaco Circle, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3438 sqft
5 Bed/4 Bath, 3438 Sqft - 8190 S Monaco Cir - Available now. 5 Bed, 4 Bath home with finished basement and large fenced in yard in a desirable area of Centennial.
1 Unit Available
6349 S Locust Way
6349 South Locust Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1596 sqft
Beautiful ranch in the coveted Cherry Park neighborhood. This home has been updated over last several years and has new paint and floor coverings. Beautiful oak hardwoods in family room, eating nook and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6517 S Dexter Street
6517 South Dexter Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Ridgeview Hills North Beauty - Lovely home in mature neighborhood with a beautifully added on sun room and remolded kitchen. Center island in kitchen, all appliances, wood type floors, skylights.
1 Unit Available
7132 East Fair Avenue
7132 East Fair Avenue, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2326 sqft
7132 East Fair Avenue Available 09/15/20 Gorgeous 4 bed/3 bath Renovated Home in Greenwood Village! - This lovely 4 bed/3 bath home is available to rent in September! Great Location! Located at Quebec and Orchard in the gorgeous and sought after
1 Unit Available
6757 East Phillips Place
6757 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
2736 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 3.
1 Unit Available
7951 S. Quince Way
7951 South Quince Way, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2345 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything! Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms
Results within 5 miles of Homestead in The Willows
35 Units Available
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
17 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
27 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
15 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,417
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
12 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
35 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
25 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,267
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
39 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
43 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
