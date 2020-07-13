/
pet friendly apartments
292 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Homestead in The Willows
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
18 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,585
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,315
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Foxridge
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
16 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,597
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1429 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,283
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
2380 E Fremont Ave #H20
2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1039 sqft
Great Southglenn Condo! - Spacious updated condo in a fantastic location. This end unit has a lot to offer with plenty of natural light and space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7719 S Cove Cir
7719 South Cove Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
7719 S Cove Cir Available 08/01/20 Awesom 3bed 2.5ba 2car hdwds patio Arap HS A/C FP fin bsmt, swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4599 E. Weaver Place
4599 East Weaver Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
4599 E. Weaver Place Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bed /3 bath House in Centennial - Welcome home to the well maintained Home in Centennial Close to transportation, DTC and the highway.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
8750 E Otero Cir
8750 East Otero Circle, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2600 sqft
This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and fixings to live luxuriously in the heart of the Centennial/DTC and still enjoy the quietness of country-like living! Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6201 S Clarkson St
6201 South Clarkson Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2426 sqft
6201 S Clarkson St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home on 3/4 Acres of Land - Escape the rush of everyday life when you come home to this Ranch style home with a fully finished eloquently done basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4246 E Maplewood Way
4246 East Maplewood Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1954 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Lush green back yard. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Private covered parking. Deck off of home and private balcony upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Smoky Hill
17606 E Progress Dr
17606 East Progress Drive, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1420 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed, 2 bath Centennial home is ready for move in.
