apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
223 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO with pool
15 Units Available
Homestead in The Willows
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
18 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
20 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,585
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,315
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
16 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
11 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
10 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
21 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
18 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
23 Units Available
Foxridge
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
16 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,597
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1429 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
8 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,283
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
1 Unit Available
Foxridge
6757 East Phillips Place
6757 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2736 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 3.
1 Unit Available
6349 S Locust Way
6349 South Locust Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1596 sqft
Beautiful ranch in the coveted Cherry Park neighborhood. This home has been updated over last several years and has new paint and floor coverings. Beautiful oak hardwoods in family room, eating nook and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
7719 S Cove Cir
7719 South Cove Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
7719 S Cove Cir Available 08/01/20 Awesom 3bed 2.5ba 2car hdwds patio Arap HS A/C FP fin bsmt, swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
8750 E Otero Cir
8750 East Otero Circle, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2600 sqft
This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and fixings to live luxuriously in the heart of the Centennial/DTC and still enjoy the quietness of country-like living! Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term
1 Unit Available
4246 E Maplewood Way
4246 East Maplewood Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1954 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Lush green back yard. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Private covered parking. Deck off of home and private balcony upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
230 E Highline Cir
230 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo In Centennial - Property Id: 241263 Located far enough off Broadway to avoid traffic noise. Single car garage with remote garage door opener. Garage is lit by multiple can lights. Has metal shelves, electrical receptacles and a workbench.
1 Unit Available
Southglenn
2260 E Geddes Avenue
2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1086 sqft
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.
