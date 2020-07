Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Our apartment community provides convenience and service above your every expectation. Move in today and start experiencing upscale living, peace and tranquility of a well-managed community. Surrounded by beautiful open space and walking trails with landscaping. Villas at Homestead Apartments is everything you are looking for. Your new home has large open kitchens with separate dining rooms so you will have plenty of room to cook up your favorite meals and celebrate with friends and family. Don't wait, contact us today and see what we have available. Professionally managed by Greystar. Your needs will be met in every direction with no details overlooked. Our management team maintains the highest degree of professionalism and is committed to the satisfaction of our residents. Our experienced maintenance team takes pride in ensuring your requests are taken care of completely and efficiently. Look and lease our spacious one, two bedroom, or three bedroom apartment homes with flexible terms to fit your needs.