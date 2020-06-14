/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
183 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southglenn
15 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
826 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,258
702 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
Inverness
21 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
28 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Hunters Hill
1 Unit Available
7334 South Xenia Circle
7334 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
834 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20578 East Lake Place
20578 East Lake Place, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID7996
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
737 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
838 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,479
741 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
5 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
855 sqft
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Saddle Rock Golf Club
25 Units Available
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,166
800 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,515
850 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $1000 Off at Move In! Call Us for Details & Restrictions! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
31 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
853 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
61 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Similar Pages
Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentennial 3 BedroomsCentennial Accessible ApartmentsCentennial Apartments with Balcony
Centennial Apartments with GarageCentennial Apartments with GymCentennial Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentennial Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCentennial Apartments with ParkingCentennial Apartments with Pool