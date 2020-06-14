200 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Inverness
21 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
$
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southglenn
14 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
28 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,417
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hunters Hill
1 Unit Available
7334 South Xenia Circle
7334 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
834 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8
2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550 Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2260 E Geddes Avenue
2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1086 sqft
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7507 South Steele Street
7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Great Value on this 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom - Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Saddle Rock Golf Club
28 Units Available
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,166
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northridge
44 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
City Guide for Centennial, CO

Formed as recently as 2001, Centennial is a young city that is rapidly growing and becoming one of the most coveted areas outside of Denver. Named by residents for Colorado’s state nickname (also the year Colorado was admitted into the Union - 1876), Centennial is a city comprised of over 100,000 happy residents and picturesque landscapes.

Centennial was created with the idea of giving residents the best of both worlds. Part city, part rural area, Centennial is based around friendly, community focused neighborhoods. It's also young enough to evolve. Centennial may not be steeped in history or filled with legends, but that's where you come in! Head out west, tap the Rockies and make history with the Colorado’s newest little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centennial? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Centennial, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Centennial renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

