2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
192 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1057 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Homestead in The Willows
25 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
13 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Inverness
29 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Southglenn
14 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Inverness
18 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
249 E. Highline Cir #305
249 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Condo on Highline Canal - Property Id: 292261 Corner, top floor condo with lots of light located on the highline canal! New windows, flooring, paint and bathroom vanities - must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2355 E Geddes Ave
2355 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2260 E Geddes Avenue
2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1086 sqft
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Inverness
17 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $1000 Off at Move In! Call Us for Details & Restrictions! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
23 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
