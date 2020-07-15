/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM
130 Studio Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,333
496 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,385
569 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
55 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,247
450 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Results within 5 miles of Centennial
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,265
718 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
42 Units Available
Southmoor Park
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Horseshoe Park
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,206
400 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Kennedy
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,197
650 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
17 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,329
573 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Hampden South
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,249
681 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
13 Units Available
Hampden South
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,280
657 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,216
593 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
16 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
4 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,349
578 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
166 Units Available
Heather Gardens
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,200
472 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Hampden
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,094
514 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
546 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
16 Units Available
University Park
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,600
535 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
18 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 6 at 06:43 PM
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentennial 3 BedroomsCentennial Accessible ApartmentsCentennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with GarageCentennial Apartments with GymCentennial Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentennial Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCentennial Apartments with ParkingCentennial Apartments with PoolCentennial Apartments with Washer-DryerCentennial Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentennial Furnished ApartmentsCentennial Pet Friendly PlacesCentennial Studio Apartments