Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

333 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO

Finding an apartment in Centennial that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,053
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open living spaces with breakfast bars. Walk-in closets and abundant storage in every floorplan. Washer and dryer hook-ups, plus on-site laundry room. Fitness center and tennis courts to stay active.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,233
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:08pm
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Southglenn
15 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,417
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4599 E. Weaver Place
4599 East Weaver Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
4599 E. Weaver Place Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bed /3 bath House in Centennial - Welcome home to the well maintained Home in Centennial Close to transportation, DTC and the highway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8175 S Willow Street
8175 South Willow Street, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3427 sqft
Wonderful Willow Creek 2 story - No better home than this in Willow Creek! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 Bath 2 car garage, finished basement with extra bedroom and bath. Park like yard, 3500 square foot 2 story.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Homestead in The Willows
1 Unit Available
7181 S Olive Way
7181 South Olive Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1994 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom Centennial Home with Great Location - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4246 E Maplewood Way
4246 East Maplewood Way, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1954 sqft
Available 06/24/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Lush green back yard. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Private covered parking. Deck off of home and private balcony upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8
2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550 Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6522 S Steele street
6522 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1890 sqft
Great Home in Southglenn - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a ton to offer. Located just North East of the Southglenn Mall and South East of Trader Joe's off University Blvd.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
City Guide for Centennial, CO

Formed as recently as 2001, Centennial is a young city that is rapidly growing and becoming one of the most coveted areas outside of Denver. Named by residents for Colorado’s state nickname (also the year Colorado was admitted into the Union - 1876), Centennial is a city comprised of over 100,000 happy residents and picturesque landscapes.

Centennial was created with the idea of giving residents the best of both worlds. Part city, part rural area, Centennial is based around friendly, community focused neighborhoods. It's also young enough to evolve. Centennial may not be steeped in history or filled with legends, but that's where you come in! Head out west, tap the Rockies and make history with the Colorado’s newest little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centennial? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Centennial, CO

Finding an apartment in Centennial that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

