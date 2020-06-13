Apartment List
centennial
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

317 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,234
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southglenn
15 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,417
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Hunters Hill
1 Unit Available
7334 South Xenia Circle
7334 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
834 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7921 S Xenia Ct
7921 South Xenia Court, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2103 sqft
Welcome to Willow Creek, a gorgeous neighborhood with miles of trails, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and tennis courts all included in rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1175 E. Dry Creek Place
1175 East Dry Creek Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2572 sqft
Welcome home! This well-cared for 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home has a comfortable layout to fit every renter's need. It is conveniently located close to your favorite shops at Southglenn.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8
2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550 Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Greens
1 Unit Available
7742 S Glencoe Ct
7742 South Glencoe Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4421 sqft
IMPRESSIVE 5 Bedroom w Office & a Den, 4 Full Bath Heritage Greens Home - Gorgeous 4 - 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath, Office plus Office Den 4421 Sq Ft = AMAZING Remodel in Heritage Greens.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Centennial, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Centennial renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

