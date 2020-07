Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments internet access package receiving bbq/grill hot tub

Villas at Holly offers gorgeous Centennial Apartments near the Denver Tech Center. With floor plan options that offer a variety of one and two-bedroom layouts, we know that you will find the model place that you have been searching for. Each of our homes offers generously sized layouts with large bedrooms, closets, and separate dining areas in the one and two-bedroom layouts. You can also choose from apartment homes that have unique interior accents including vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Our apartments are part of a community filled with an array of amenities.