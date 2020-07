Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage trash valet valet service cats allowed accessible business center lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Copper Terrace offers sleek and stylish apartment homes for lease in the heart of the Denver Tech Center. Enjoy easy access to modern amenities right outside your door, and the ideal location in Centennial, CO, our residents have everything they need nearby. Our newly-renovated apartment homes, located in the desirable Cherry Creek School District, deliver a relaxing sanctuary each and every day while keeping you close to the DTC and minutes from downtown Denver. Schedule your personal tour of Copper Terrace apartments today.