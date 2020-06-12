/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1543 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6522 S Steele street
6522 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
Great Home in Southglenn - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a ton to offer. Located just North East of the Southglenn Mall and South East of Trader Joe's off University Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6517 S Dexter Street
6517 South Dexter Street, Centennial, CO
Ridgeview Hills North Beauty - Lovely ranch in mature neighborhood with a beautifully added on sun room and remolded kitchen. Center island in kitchen, all appliances, wood type floors, skylights.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2306 Orchard Lane
2306 Orchard Lane, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hoster Property - Property Id: 279547 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279547 Property Id 279547 (RLNE5782776)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piney Creek
1 Unit Available
5782 S. Ouray Ct
5782 South Ouray Court, Centennial, CO
5782 S.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Greens
1 Unit Available
7742 S Glencoe Ct
7742 South Glencoe Court, Centennial, CO
IMPRESSIVE 5 Bedroom w Office & a Den, 4 Full Bath Heritage Greens Home - Gorgeous 4 - 5 Bedroom 4 Full Bath, Office plus Office Den 4421 Sq Ft = AMAZING Remodel in Heritage Greens.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
5041 South Espana Court
5041 South Espana Court, Centennial, CO
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Cherry Knolls
1 Unit Available
3714 E Easter Cir North
3714 East Easter Circle North, Centennial, CO
Beautiful Cherry Knolls home - features vintage and modern finishes, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, a large fenced yard and a wood burning fireplace! Lush front and back yard. Very bright and open floor plan.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7951 S. Quince Way
7951 South Quince Way, Centennial, CO
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything! Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Homestead in The Willows
1 Unit Available
6937 S Poplar Way
6937 South Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
Perfect Home near DTC: Prime location, bright four bedroom, four bathroom home with attached two car garage and great backyard. Close to Denver Tech Center, dining, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,446
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northridge
18 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Saddle Rock Ridge
4 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Saddle Rock Golf Club
29 Units Available
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
