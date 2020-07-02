All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Stratford Station

Open Now until 6pm
7555 E Peakview Ave · (720) 729-2361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Newly Reduced Prices plus Waived Application and Admin Fees!
Location

7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO 80111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 326 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. now

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 922 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 825 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stratford Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
bbq/grill
coffee bar
trash valet
Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today! Our community provides a great location close to the Denver Tech Center. We are less than a mile from the light rail station. As well as, close to I-25 and shopping districts. We allow up to 3 pets and have a dog park for our residents and their furry friends to take advantage of. In addition, our resident have the ability to take advantage of our pool and spa year around.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $99 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Pest Control: $1/month, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 one pet; $400 two pets; $500 three pets
fee: $300 one pet; $400 two pets; $500 three pets
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Policy: Every lease holder receives one permanent parking permit. Every apartment receives one visitor pass. Additional visitor passes are available at the office on a temporary basis. Carports - $75 a month. Reserved parking - $30 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stratford Station have any available units?
Stratford Station has 18 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stratford Station have?
Some of Stratford Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratford Station currently offering any rent specials?
Stratford Station is offering the following rent specials: Newly Reduced Prices plus Waived Application and Admin Fees!
Is Stratford Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Stratford Station is pet friendly.
Does Stratford Station offer parking?
Yes, Stratford Station offers parking.
Does Stratford Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stratford Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratford Station have a pool?
Yes, Stratford Station has a pool.
Does Stratford Station have accessible units?
No, Stratford Station does not have accessible units.
Does Stratford Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratford Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Stratford Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stratford Station has units with air conditioning.

