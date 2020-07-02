Stratford Station.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access bbq/grill coffee bar trash valet

Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today! Our community provides a great location close to the Denver Tech Center. We are less than a mile from the light rail station. As well as, close to I-25 and shopping districts. We allow up to 3 pets and have a dog park for our residents and their furry friends to take advantage of. In addition, our resident have the ability to take advantage of our pool and spa year around.