Stratford Station.

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $99 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Pest Control: $1/month, Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 one pet; $400 two pets; $500 three pets
fee: $300 one pet; $400 two pets; $500 three pets
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Policy: Every lease holder receives one permanent parking permit. Every apartment receives one visitor pass. Additional visitor passes are available at the office on a temporary basis. Carports - $75 a month. Reserved parking - $30 a month.