2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
Inverness
29 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1057 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Homestead in The Willows
25 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Southglenn
14 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Inverness
18 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
249 E. Highline Cir #305
249 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Condo on Highline Canal - Property Id: 292261 Corner, top floor condo with lots of light located on the highline canal! New windows, flooring, paint and bathroom vanities - must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8
2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
957 sqft
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550 Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2380 E Fremont Ave
2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1039 sqft
Incredibly well-located, nicely updated, 2-bedroom condo in Southglenn. Across the street from The Streets at Southglenn which features a movie theater, multiple dine in and fast casual restaurant selections, Whole Foods, banking, and great shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2355 E Geddes Ave
2355 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2260 E Geddes Avenue
2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1086 sqft
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7507 South Steele Street
7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Great Value on this 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom - Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
