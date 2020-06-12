Apartment List
/
CO
/
centennial
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM

244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
Inverness
29 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1057 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Homestead in The Willows
25 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Southglenn
14 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Inverness
18 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
249 E. Highline Cir #305
249 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Condo on Highline Canal - Property Id: 292261 Corner, top floor condo with lots of light located on the highline canal! New windows, flooring, paint and bathroom vanities - must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8
2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
957 sqft
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550 Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2380 E Fremont Ave
2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1039 sqft
Incredibly well-located, nicely updated, 2-bedroom condo in Southglenn. Across the street from The Streets at Southglenn which features a movie theater, multiple dine in and fast casual restaurant selections, Whole Foods, banking, and great shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2355 E Geddes Ave
2355 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2260 E Geddes Avenue
2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1086 sqft
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7507 South Steele Street
7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Great Value on this 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom - Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.

Similar Pages

Centennial 2 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentennial 3 BedroomsCentennial Accessible ApartmentsCentennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Garage
Centennial Apartments with GymCentennial Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCentennial Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCentennial Apartments with ParkingCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Apartments with Washer-DryerCentennial Dog Friendly ApartmentsCentennial Furnished ApartmentsCentennial Pet Friendly PlacesCentennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs