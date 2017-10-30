All apartments in Aurora
13316 E Arkansas
13316 E Arkansas

13316 East Arkansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13316 East Arkansas Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This Village East Farm home has been redone and is a beautiful example of "lots of room". It has 3 bedrooms plus an unconventional 4th, large living room and dining room. Lovely kitchen with beautiful appliances and a new floor. There is a main floor master with a private bath. The second floor has an awesome loft which could be a family room or a study. The ^unconventional" bedroom is in the basement and, then, unlimited storage. There are 3 1/2 baths. There is a/c and a sprinkler system to water the greenest yard in the area. LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED!! 2-car attached garage. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and close to Aurora Medical or a short drive to CU Med Center and Childrens" Hospital. Easy access to DIA. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 E Arkansas have any available units?
13316 E Arkansas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13316 E Arkansas have?
Some of 13316 E Arkansas's amenities include garage, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 E Arkansas currently offering any rent specials?
13316 E Arkansas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 E Arkansas pet-friendly?
No, 13316 E Arkansas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13316 E Arkansas offer parking?
Yes, 13316 E Arkansas offers parking.
Does 13316 E Arkansas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13316 E Arkansas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 E Arkansas have a pool?
No, 13316 E Arkansas does not have a pool.
Does 13316 E Arkansas have accessible units?
No, 13316 E Arkansas does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 E Arkansas have units with dishwashers?
No, 13316 E Arkansas does not have units with dishwashers.
