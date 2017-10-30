13316 E Arkansas

Amenities

This Village East Farm home has been redone and is a beautiful example of "lots of room". It has 3 bedrooms plus an unconventional 4th, large living room and dining room. Lovely kitchen with beautiful appliances and a new floor. There is a main floor master with a private bath. The second floor has an awesome loft which could be a family room or a study. The ^unconventional" bedroom is in the basement and, then, unlimited storage. There are 3 1/2 baths. There is a/c and a sprinkler system to water the greenest yard in the area. LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED!! 2-car attached garage. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and close to Aurora Medical or a short drive to CU Med Center and Childrens" Hospital. Easy access to DIA. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103