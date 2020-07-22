/
utah park
240 Apartments for rent in Utah Park, Aurora, CO
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,204
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
1 Unit Available
1213 S. Wheeling Way
1213 South Wheeling Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
889 sqft
Mountain view, remodeled 2bd 1ba townhome - Now here is one that will pull your heart strings!!! Simply awesome place to call home! This **NEWLY UPDATED** 2 story lives like a single family and features newer Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless
Results within 1 mile of Utah Park
35 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
10 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,273
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
20 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
7 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
14 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
$
164 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
9 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
6 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
1 Unit Available
12265 E. Kentucky Ave.
12265 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2016 sqft
12265 E. Kentucky Ave.
1 Unit Available
11991 E Harvard Ave # 11-105
11991 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1125 sqft
Telegraph Hill II Condominiums Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Telegraph Hill II with lots of storage. Excellent Schools – Cherry Creek School District. Near Nine Mile Station and I-225; close to Cherry Creek State Park.
1 Unit Available
2230 S Vaughn Way
2230 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1806 sqft
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful property has breathtaking views and tons of natural light! As you enter, you will love the spacious living room surrounded by windows.
1 Unit Available
13392 E Asbury Dr
13392 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath townhome near Heather Ridge Golf Course. Newer kitchen with granite, new paint and new carpet. Main floor bedroom and bath, washer & dryer also on main floor. Upstairs has loft w/bedroom and bath.
1 Unit Available
14740 East Kentucky Drive
14740 Sable Cove, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
894 sqft
* Condo features open floor plan, brand new carpet, blinds, air conditioner. * Large family room with a fireplace and dining area. * Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances. * Secure building entry using key only.
1 Unit Available
12034 East Mexico Avenue
12034 East Mexico Avenue, Aurora, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
3186 sqft
This gorgeous 6 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 3,186 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
14231 E Dickinson Dr
14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1563 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
13960 East Mississippi Avenue
13960 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$3,500
3375 sqft
Your imagination is your only limit for this space! Easy access and visibility. Anchored by 2 national tenants as well as very established franchises. Well managed and busy busy shopping center off I225 corridor.
1 Unit Available
14046 East Mississippi Avenue
14046 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$2,250
2250 sqft
2 UNITS -SAME SIZE (1505sf) available in HIGH TRAFFIC Shopping Center in CENTER OF AURORA- off major interstate I-225. Shopping center has Great visibility with digital signage.
1 Unit Available
12033 East Arizona Drive
12033 East Arizona Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12033 East Arizona Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Utah Park
17 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
35 Units Available
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
19 Units Available
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1044 sqft
Luxurious green living in the heart of Denver. Community media room, internet cafe, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Each recently upgraded and pet-friendly residence features in-unit laundry, private patio and fireplace.
