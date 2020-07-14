All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Crestone

10550 E Iowa Ave · (303) 974-4694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-206 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 02-204 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 13-306 · Avail. now

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 05-306 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 13-202 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11-102 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
online portal
pool table
Inspired by Havana Street’s vibrant energy, Crestone is the ultimate living destination for those who want a newly renovated Denver apartment home that radiates style and personality, while still being walking distance from local shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

At Crestone, you will enjoy a home with high-end extras like gourmet kitchens, upgraded appliances, kitchen islands and built-in computer desks. Outside the doors of your apartment you will find exclusive amenities from our resort-style pool and spa, chic lounge, elevated fitness center, garage options and covered corridors and breezeways.

We’re minutes from Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek and the Denver Tech Center. You’ll love our walkable location that will keeps you steps from local shopping and restaurants at Gardens on Havana. Escape the bustle of the city and make your move into one of our one-, two- or three-bedroom homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$600 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestone have any available units?
Crestone has 22 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Crestone have?
Some of Crestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestone currently offering any rent specials?
Crestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crestone pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestone is pet friendly.
Does Crestone offer parking?
Yes, Crestone offers parking.
Does Crestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestone have a pool?
Yes, Crestone has a pool.
Does Crestone have accessible units?
Yes, Crestone has accessible units.
Does Crestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestone has units with dishwashers.
