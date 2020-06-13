/
359 Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO📍
1 Unit Available
8060 Niwot Rd #35
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8060 Niwot Rd #35 Available 08/01/20 Avail. AUG. 1st in charming Niwot CO ** 1 bdrm Condo - This is a beautiful, quiet one bedroom condo located in the heart of Niwot. Walking distance to bus line, shopping center, open space trails and bike paths.
1 Unit Available
8050 Niwot Road # 2
8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails.
1 Unit Available
7003 Johnson Circle
7003 Johnson Circle, Niwot, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3403 sqft
Pristine Home in Walkable Johnson Farm Neighborhood in Niwot - Sunny and Bright two story home on corner lot in coveted Johnson Farm! This immaculate home has been well cared for and is move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
376 2nd Avenue
376 2nd Avenue, Niwot, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE at Gateway of Idyllic Niwot - Property Id: 288729 Nestled on the corner of 2nd Ave and Niwot Rd, this property is the gateway to Niwot! Top-of-the-line appliances, ample on-site parking, a Western-facing
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Gunbarrel
32 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
9 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 Unit Available
1712 Roma Court
1712 Roma Court, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
4854 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home in SouthWest Longmont - 4 bedroom/3.5 bath No housing or vouchers No Pets Allowed (RLNE5662085)
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
775 Thornwood Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1
7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top,
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and
1 Unit Available
1706 3rd Avenue
1706 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1788 sqft
1706 3rd Avenue Available 07/06/20 Sunny + Bright Near Sunset Park in Old Town Longmont! - You will love this location and this house! Hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, and plenty of space! This home has character and amenities, including a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Niwot rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,530.
Some of the colleges located in the Niwot area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Niwot from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
