All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 11545 E Virginia Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11545 E Virginia Pl
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

11545 E Virginia Pl

11545 East Virginia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Expo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11545 East Virginia Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome home to your three bedroom, two bathroom ranch house! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances including gas stove. Large family room with windows and skylights. Updated bathrooms with tile floors and a walk-in shower in the master bath. New carpet in bedrooms; warm oak laminate in living room, family room, and kitchen. Front-loading LG washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Back yard has large patio, garden area, and storage space. You will have use of a roomy extended-length, single car garage space that has keypad and remote entrance as well as front and rear garage doors with a gravel parking space in the back yard. Conveniently located near Alameda and Havana, this home is in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS) and near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Target, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens, Sam's Club, WalMart, Aurora Town Center). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Quiet street within three blocks of Expo Park. Near bus routes. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8. $1795 security deposit. Lower level of house is an apartment with a separate entrance through the shared garage; the basement apartment is currently leased to another renter. Lease terms include additional flat monthly charge of $200 for utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, trash collection). Landlord provides lawn mowing service. You will be responsible for internet, phone, and/or cable television. Available February 22. Please contact us to arrange a private showing. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11545 E Virginia Pl have any available units?
11545 E Virginia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11545 E Virginia Pl have?
Some of 11545 E Virginia Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11545 E Virginia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11545 E Virginia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11545 E Virginia Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11545 E Virginia Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11545 E Virginia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11545 E Virginia Pl offers parking.
Does 11545 E Virginia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11545 E Virginia Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11545 E Virginia Pl have a pool?
No, 11545 E Virginia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11545 E Virginia Pl have accessible units?
No, 11545 E Virginia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11545 E Virginia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11545 E Virginia Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College