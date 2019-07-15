11545 E Virginia Pl

Amenities

Welcome home to your three bedroom, two bathroom ranch house! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances including gas stove. Large family room with windows and skylights. Updated bathrooms with tile floors and a walk-in shower in the master bath. New carpet in bedrooms; warm oak laminate in living room, family room, and kitchen. Front-loading LG washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Back yard has large patio, garden area, and storage space. You will have use of a roomy extended-length, single car garage space that has keypad and remote entrance as well as front and rear garage doors with a gravel parking space in the back yard. Conveniently located near Alameda and Havana, this home is in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS) and near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Target, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens, Sam's Club, WalMart, Aurora Town Center). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Quiet street within three blocks of Expo Park. Near bus routes. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8. $1795 security deposit. Lower level of house is an apartment with a separate entrance through the shared garage; the basement apartment is currently leased to another renter. Lease terms include additional flat monthly charge of $200 for utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer, trash collection). Landlord provides lawn mowing service. You will be responsible for internet, phone, and/or cable television. Available February 22. Please contact us to arrange a private showing. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.