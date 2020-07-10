9005 CYNTHIA Street

Amenities

Open House Sat 2/1/20. 2-5. Top Floor Condo, Steps to Beverly Hills, Just below Sunset Blvd. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. The layout has 2 master suites divided by the living room. Huge Balcony with nice views. This unit faces south and is flooded with light. Tons of closets. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups in the unit. Updated with gleaming hardwood floors through-out. Beautiful granite counter-tops. The building has a pool and a rec room. 2 side by side parking spots. Come live in one of the Best Neighborhoods in LA. Walk to hip and trendy clubs and restaurants. Easy same-day showings. Pets welcome with owners approval.