All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 9005 CYNTHIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
9005 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:09 PM

9005 CYNTHIA Street

9005 Cynthia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9005 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Open House Sat 2/1/20. 2-5. Top Floor Condo, Steps to Beverly Hills, Just below Sunset Blvd. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. The layout has 2 master suites divided by the living room. Huge Balcony with nice views. This unit faces south and is flooded with light. Tons of closets. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups in the unit. Updated with gleaming hardwood floors through-out. Beautiful granite counter-tops. The building has a pool and a rec room. 2 side by side parking spots. Come live in one of the Best Neighborhoods in LA. Walk to hip and trendy clubs and restaurants. Easy same-day showings. Pets welcome with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
9005 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have?
Some of 9005 CYNTHIA Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
9005 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street is pet friendly.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street offers parking.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 9005 CYNTHIA Street has a pool.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts