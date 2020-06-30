All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like The Crescent at West Hollywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
The Crescent at West Hollywood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

The Crescent at West Hollywood

Open Now until 7pm
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd · (323) 676-1270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-136 · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 1-142 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 1-243 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-227 · Avail. now

$2,897

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 1-117 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 1-118 · Avail. Sep 17

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crescent at West Hollywood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. The Crescent at West Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA 90046 offers resort style amenities in a premier location. We are a smoke free community. Our luxury apartments have spacious, remodeled interiors with gourmet kitchens, granite counters, European cabinets, GE appliances, breakfast bars and wine chillers. Homes also have Karndean flooring, gas fireplace, walk in closets, ceiling fans, designer window treatments and more. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community features a new fitness center, new resort style pool with cabanas, a spa and a poolside wet bar, as well as an outdoor theater, new outdoor Wi Fi lounge and media lounge. Walk to the Sunset Strip, shops, world class restaurants and nightclubs. Our pet friendly, controlled access gated community also offers assigned garage parking and on site recycling. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1 bedroom), $1500 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $40/month. We offer one assigned underground parking space for a one bedroom, two for a two bedroom. Tandem parking is available for $75.<br />.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crescent at West Hollywood have any available units?
The Crescent at West Hollywood has 19 units available starting at $2,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Crescent at West Hollywood have?
Some of The Crescent at West Hollywood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crescent at West Hollywood currently offering any rent specials?
The Crescent at West Hollywood is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is The Crescent at West Hollywood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crescent at West Hollywood is pet friendly.
Does The Crescent at West Hollywood offer parking?
Yes, The Crescent at West Hollywood offers parking.
Does The Crescent at West Hollywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crescent at West Hollywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crescent at West Hollywood have a pool?
Yes, The Crescent at West Hollywood has a pool.
Does The Crescent at West Hollywood have accessible units?
No, The Crescent at West Hollywood does not have accessible units.
Does The Crescent at West Hollywood have units with dishwashers?
No, The Crescent at West Hollywood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Crescent at West Hollywood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Crescent at West Hollywood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Crescent at West Hollywood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity