Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. The Crescent at West Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA 90046 offers resort style amenities in a premier location. We are a smoke free community. Our luxury apartments have spacious, remodeled interiors with gourmet kitchens, granite counters, European cabinets, GE appliances, breakfast bars and wine chillers. Homes also have Karndean flooring, gas fireplace, walk in closets, ceiling fans, designer window treatments and more. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community features a new fitness center, new resort style pool with cabanas, a spa and a poolside wet bar, as well as an outdoor theater, new outdoor Wi Fi lounge and media lounge. Walk to the Sunset Strip, shops, world class restaurants and nightclubs. Our pet friendly, controlled access gated community also offers assigned garage parking and on site recycling. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.