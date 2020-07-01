All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69

1348 East Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1348 East Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 Bedroom Condo - Cozy 1st floor condo centrally located. Sharp unit featuring updated kitchen and newer flooring throughout. Also comes with dual closets and spacious patio. Adjacent to laundry room. Shown furnished but will be rented unfurnished.

(RLNE5183766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 have any available units?
1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 have?
Some of 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 currently offering any rent specials?
1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 is pet friendly.
Does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 offer parking?
No, 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 does not offer parking.
Does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 have a pool?
No, 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 does not have a pool.
Does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 have accessible units?
No, 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 E. Hillcrest Dr. #69 does not have units with dishwashers.

