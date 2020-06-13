Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Ranch
2 Units Available
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:56am
Rancho Conejo
4 Units Available
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,750
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Ranch
6 Units Available
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1040 Amberton Lane
1040 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1671 sqft
1040 Amberton Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2452 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
112 Monica Circle
112 South Monica Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1649 sqft
California outdoor living! Great Cul de-Sac location and move-in condition single story Pool home. Giant Paved RV parking area behind gate. Huge pie shaped lot features grassy area, pool and large patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Dos Vientos
1 Unit Available
4579 Via Del Rancho
4579 Via Del Rancho, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3178 sqft
Formally model home with Solar that is owned. This welcoming two story home boost 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. One bedroom was being used as an office. Newer wood flooring with marble invite you in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
158 Sunset Drive
158 Sunset Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1795 sqft
undefined

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
2227 Willowpark Court
2227 Willowpark Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1978 sqft
This great two story, newly painted inside and out, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace that flows into the formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Thousand Oaks, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Thousand Oaks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

