north ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
110 Apartments for rent in North Ranch, Thousand Oaks, CA
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.
5777 Tanner Ridge
5777 Tanner Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1949 sqft
5777 Tanner Ridge Available 08/01/20 Two-Story North Ranch Townhome - Look forward to coming home to this two-story North Ranch townhome with simply oak trees beyond the property line in back.
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2458 sqft
Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views.
978 Blue Mountain Cir
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,497
2372 sqft
Exacutive townhome in prestigious Westlake Village - Property Id: 304923 VIRTUALTOUR:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qz0_xJ4ydq4 Executive townhome ideally located in a prime location of Westlake village.
279 Erbes Road
279 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic floorplan in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Light and bright 1 bedroom beauty with direct access garage. Living room with fireplace and slider to private patio. New paint and stove. End unit tucked away from street.
5580 Eagle Point Circle
5580 Eagle Point Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2733 sqft
Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home.
86 Maegan Place
86 Maegan Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Stunning condo completely remodeled from top to bottom!3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with open floorpan.Great end unit w/fantastic views & incredible lighting.
1067 Terrace Hill Circle
1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1956 sqft
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street.
142 Jeranios Court
142 Jeranios Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1361 sqft
Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins.
2450 Chiquita Lane
2450 Chiquita Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1427 sqft
What a wonderful place to call home.This duplex home is light and bright and has three bedrooms and 3 baths. The attached garage opens directly into the homes over sized laundry room.
1708 Royal St George Drive
1708 Royal Saint George Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2196 sqft
Beautifully updated single story North Ranch home on a cul de sac street in the Ben Johnson Fairway community. The home features gorgeous wood and polished limestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces and a covered garden atrium.
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.
2692 Morning Grove Way
2692 Morning Grove Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
This Terrific Thousand Oaks Traditional Family Home Located At The End Of A Private Street In A Quiet Residential Community Is The Perfect Lease!! Light, Bright, Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings Features A Great Room Plus A Fireplace, Kitchen With
Results within 1 mile of North Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
2650 Wordsworth Court
2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
2745 sqft
Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary.
4781 Gondola Drive
4781 Gondola Drive, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1240 sqft
Upgraded Capri Townhome end-unit in excellent location. Light and bright with custom paint, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large dual master bedrooms with private bathrooms.
2748 Stonecutter Street
2748 Stonecutter Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2230 sqft
