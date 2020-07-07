All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Yolo

81 Maegan Pl · (805) 861-2368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get 1 Month Free on Select Units! Restrictions apply… Call for details! Now offering Virtual Tours and Facetime/WhatsApp tours! Contact our leasing team to schedule
Location

81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yolo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA. Our apartments feature gorgeous newly built two-bedroom Apartment Homes, like no other, from the beautiful modern architecture, surrounding Thousand Oaks neighborhood, spacious floor plans, and a Great Room/Kitchen Activity Hub, YOLO Thousand Oaks Apartment Homes stands alone as an exclusive new standard for the high-end lifestyle. Each luxury apartment home provides vinyl plank hardwood flooring, wood stained cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, in-unit washer and dryer, and an expansive private balcony and open kitchen.

You can also take a relaxing stroll down one of many charming pathways that connect three boutique-style buildings, which lead our amazing BBQ area where you can hang out with neighbors and friends. If you're looking for a comfortable, pleasant home and luxurious living you should visit us at YOLO Apartments, Thousand Oaks CA.

LOCATION... THE ULTIMATE AMENITY

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yolo have any available units?
Yolo has 4 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does Yolo have?
Some of Yolo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yolo currently offering any rent specials?
Yolo is offering the following rent specials: Get 1 Month Free on Select Units! Restrictions apply… Call for details! Now offering Virtual Tours and Facetime/WhatsApp tours! Contact our leasing team to schedule
Is Yolo pet-friendly?
Yes, Yolo is pet friendly.
Does Yolo offer parking?
Yes, Yolo offers parking.
Does Yolo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yolo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yolo have a pool?
No, Yolo does not have a pool.
Does Yolo have accessible units?
No, Yolo does not have accessible units.
Does Yolo have units with dishwashers?
No, Yolo does not have units with dishwashers.
