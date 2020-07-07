Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed courtyard e-payments internet access

Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA. Our apartments feature gorgeous newly built two-bedroom Apartment Homes, like no other, from the beautiful modern architecture, surrounding Thousand Oaks neighborhood, spacious floor plans, and a Great Room/Kitchen Activity Hub, YOLO Thousand Oaks Apartment Homes stands alone as an exclusive new standard for the high-end lifestyle. Each luxury apartment home provides vinyl plank hardwood flooring, wood stained cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, in-unit washer and dryer, and an expansive private balcony and open kitchen.



You can also take a relaxing stroll down one of many charming pathways that connect three boutique-style buildings, which lead our amazing BBQ area where you can hang out with neighbors and friends. If you're looking for a comfortable, pleasant home and luxurious living you should visit us at YOLO Apartments, Thousand Oaks CA.



LOCATION... THE ULTIMATE AMENITY