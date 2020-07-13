Apartment List
/
CA
/
thousand oaks
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM

72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
896 sqft
Welcome to YOLO Apartment Homes located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, CA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
North Ranch
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1132 sqft
WELCOME TO YOLO EAST Entertain. Retreat. Relax. Indulge. Endless Experiences Await. A New Community Coming Soon.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
1033 Winston Court
1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1780 sqft
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
5777 Tanner Ridge
5777 Tanner Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1949 sqft
5777 Tanner Ridge Available 08/01/20 Two-Story North Ranch Townhome - Look forward to coming home to this two-story North Ranch townhome with simply oak trees beyond the property line in back.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Park
676 Rabbit Creek Lane
676 Rabbit Creek Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3163 sqft
676 Rabbit Creek Lane Available 08/07/20 676 Rabbit Creek Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home in desirable Oak Creek Canyon.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Conejo
1286 ALESSANDRO DRIVE
1286 Alessandro Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1012 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Newbury Park - Delightful Living in Newbury Park! This Townhome features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A bonus loft area upstairs. The master bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a stove.

1 of 27

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Park
177 Heather Ridge Avenue
177 Heather Ridge Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1321 sqft
Adorable 3 BED/2 BATH Home in Newbury Park! - Centrally located in Newbury Park, this adorable three bedroom/two bath single story townhome is available for you! With an open floor plan, this home features dark wood floors, freshly painted walls

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Conejo
612 Artisan Road
612 Artisan Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1662 sqft
Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...

1 of 28

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
77 N Conejo School Road
77 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
Brand New Luxury Apartments in the heart of Downtown Thousand Oaks! The ultimate lifestyle with superlative amenities and features. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, single-story apartments with washer & dryers in each unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Conejo
1458 Ramona Drive
1458 Ramona Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
1458 Ramona Drive Available 08/07/20 1458 Ramona Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Come home to this great 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium in the highly desirable Newbury Hills community in Newbury Park! This charming home features a split

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Potrero Valley
752 American Oaks Avenue
752 American Oaks Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1174 sqft
Super cute upgraded 3+2 single story with pool, spa, and RV access! Located at the top of Newbury Park just steps away from local park. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen featuring new cabinetry, granite counters, and newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
3 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5473 Spanish Oak #A
5473 Spanish Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1204 sqft
5473 Spanish Oak #A Available 07/22/20 5473 Spanish Oak Lane A, Oak Park, CA 91377 - Charming 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in the heart of Oak Park. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs. Lots of bright, beautiful windows throughout.

July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thousand Oaks Rent Report. Thousand Oaks rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thousand Oaks rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Thousand Oaks rents increased moderately over the past month

Thousand Oaks rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down significantly by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thousand Oaks stand at $2,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,712 for a two-bedroom. Thousand Oaks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Thousand Oaks over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thousand Oaks

    As rents have fallen significantly in Thousand Oaks, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thousand Oaks is less affordable for renters.

    • Thousand Oaks' median two-bedroom rent of $2,712 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Thousand Oaks fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thousand Oaks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Thousand Oaks is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThousand Oaks 3 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments under $2,000Thousand Oaks Apartments with Balcony
    Thousand Oaks Apartments with GarageThousand Oaks Apartments with GymThousand Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThousand Oaks Apartments with ParkingThousand Oaks Apartments with PoolThousand Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Thousand Oaks Cheap PlacesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Furnished ApartmentsThousand Oaks Luxury PlacesThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
    Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
    Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
    Lang RanchWestlake
    Rancho Conejo

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
    College of the Canyons