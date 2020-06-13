/
/
hidden hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Hidden Hills, CA📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
Results within 1 mile of Hidden Hills
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6055 Maury Avenue
6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2622 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5700 Le Sage Avenue
5700 Le Sage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1983 sqft
Charming Woodland Hills neighborhood close to schools and shopping! This 3 bedroom home with additional office/craft area is almost 2000 square feet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
24648 ST EILAT
24648 Eilat Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2293 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24648 ST EILAT in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
23747 Oakfield Road
23747 Oakfield Road, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3658 sqft
INCREDIBLE opportunity to rent the LOWEST PRICED home in the prestigious Hidden Hills.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4648 Park Granada
4648 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1290 sqft
Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Vista Point
1 Unit Available
24655 Park Miramar
24655 Park Miramar, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3653 sqft
Please call Azin at 818-231-2377 for appointment
Results within 5 miles of Hidden Hills
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
18 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,661
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 96
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
54 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,361
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
46 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,967
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hidden Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Hidden Hills area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hidden Hills from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CA